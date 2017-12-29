CapitaLand, Lum Chang buy Frankfurt office building for 234.3m euros in cash

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Singapore
A JOINT venture between CapitaLand and Lum Chang Holdings has acquired an office building in Frankfurt for 234.3 million euros (S$375.1 million) in cash.
CapitaLand, a real estate developer, holds 94.9 per cent of the joint venture and paid 222.3 million euros of the
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo