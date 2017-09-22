You are here

CEA fines and suspends property agent for breaching code of ethics

Fri, Sep 22, 2017 - 11:46 AM
THE Council for Estate Agencies' (CEA) Disciplinary Committee has slapped a S$6,000 fine on PropNex Realty property agent Ng Ser Leong for two counts of breaching the code of ethics and professional client care.

In addition to the fine, the Disciplinary Committee also imposed a seven-month and four-month suspension on Ng's registration to conduct estate agency work for each charge. The suspension periods will run concurrently from October 19, 2017.

Four other charges were taken into account for sentencing purposes.

Ng was found to have breached the code while representing an elderly couple in their 80s in the sale of their Housing and Development Board (HDB) flat.

The 44-year-old had failed to ascertain if the elderly female seller was fully aware of the nature and consequences of the sale of the flat before proceeding with the sale. She is illiterate and suffers from dementia.

