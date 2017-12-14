You are here

Home > Real Estate

China property price rally likely to stall in 2018: poll

Small city boom is expected to wane while array of property curbs continue to constrain market
Thu, Dec 14, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171214_CHINA_3220520.jpg
Underlying demand in China's bigger cities would likely remain solid despite stringent curbs, in part due to population growth and still-limited investment options, analysts say.
PHOTO: AFP

Beijing

CHINA'S home price growth is likely to stall in 2018 as a surprise boom in smaller cities is expected to lose steam while measures to tighten credit and other property curbs continue to constrain the market, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday.

China has imposed an array of

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

ESR Reit acquires 80% interest in SPV holding Ang Mo Kio property for S$240m

Government opts for balanced approach to state land sales for H1 2018

Choice of attractive sites beckons developers

UOB partners Shanghai home rental platform Mamahome

Derby Court, Parkway Mansion finally sold - above reserve price

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in Nov; HDB rents ease 0.5%: SRX

Editor's Choice

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Property recovery can further add to GDP growth in 2018: economists

2017-12-08T051154Z_61810202_RC12DF9AE3B0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 14, 2017
Real Estate

Government opts for balanced approach to state land sales for H1 2018

BT_20171214_JQHP14_3220328.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Technology

HP unveils S$100m campus, home to its first advanced manufacturing centre

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
5 Noble sells coal unit for US$34.5m
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

des-pixgeneric06.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Government & Economy

Property recovery can further add to GDP growth in 2018: economists

yaohui-pixcbd-2308 (1).jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Banking & Finance

GE global revamp hits Singapore jobs

file6ttyup2ay95vsluyllb.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Singtel's Optus wins more spectrum in Australia, including 5G pioneer band

Bloomberg-CH-LED.jpg
Dec 14, 2017
Companies & Markets

Oxley acquires Chevron House, property developer Centra Cove

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening