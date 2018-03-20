You are here

Home > Real Estate

China to finance majority of new Egypt capital's tower district

Tue, Mar 20, 2018 - 5:50 AM

Cairo

CHINESE banks will provide 85 per cent of the funding needed for the US$3 billion skyscraper-studded portion of Egypt's new capital which is being developed by the China State Construction Engineering Corp, a senior official with the state-run company said on Sunday.

Egypt's Housing Ministry is responsible for the remaining 15 per cent of costs not covered by the Chinese banks, said Zhao Qiang, CSCEC Egypt's deputy general manager, in an interview.

He said the company is negotiating with several local contractors, but declined to provide additional details. The business district is slated to include 20 high rises and a 385-metre tower.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Egypt will be given a grace period of 36 months to 42 months - until construction is completed - before repayment begins on the 10-year loan, Assistant Housing Minister Khaled Abbas said.

Loan terms are still be negotiated, but the interest rate is expected to be between 2 per cent and 3 per cent, he said, adding that the Housing Ministry's portion is also backed by a sovereign repayment guarantee.

The new administrative capital is one of Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi's flagship mega-projects - a venture aimed at creating from ground-up a state-of-art city to which government ministries and other services would be relocated.

The project was unveiled as Egypt embarked on a series of sweeping changes aimed at reviving an economy battered after the 2011 uprising that toppled former president Hosni Mubarak.

Egypt's military holds a 51 per cent stake in the project, with the Housing Ministry taking the remaining stake. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

Peak Court up for en bloc sale with asking price of S$106m

Door opens for China property developers' onshore bond issues

China's new home price growth slows as big cities decline

No spring boost for London property market

Rising towers give NY developers sinking feeling

Peak Court owners launch en bloc tender with S$106m asking price

Editor's Choice

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

Most Read

1 GuocoLand, Hong Leong group bag Pacific Mansion for S$980m, in second-biggest ever en bloc deal
2 Stocks to watch: StarHub, Noble, Keppel Corp
3 MAS fines StanChart Singapore, StanChart Trust S$6.4m in total for breaches
4 OCBC builds S$240m regional data centre
5 Hong Kong's richest woman loses half her wealth on stock plunge
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20180320_JQALI20_3357470.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Technology

Alibaba pumps US$2b into Lazada to wage war in SEA e-commerce market

BP_Powell_200318_3.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets wait for Jerome Powell to set the tone

BP_StanChart_200318_5.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

MAS fines StanChart units S$6.4m for breach of money laundering, terror financing rules

BP_Pacific Mansion_200318_6.jpg
Mar 20, 2018
Banking & Finance

Kwek and Quek entities secure Pacific Mansion for S$980m

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening