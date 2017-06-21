You are here
COMMENTARY
China's skyscraper age is likely coming to an end
Urban sprawl, long commutes and changing workplace habits are spelling its demise, says ADAM MINTER
AT more than 2,000 feet (610 metres), Shanghai Tower is the world's second-tallest building. It looms over its neighbours - the world's ninth and 19th tallest buildings - in a supercluster of supertall structures unlike any other in the world. The only problem? Finding people to work there: Only
