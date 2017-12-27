You are here

Home > Real Estate

Chinese court auctions skyscraper for 553m yuan

Tue, Dec 26, 2017 - 2:58 PM

[BEIJING] A Chinese court is auctioning a skyscraper on the country's largest e-commerce website - with a sky-high starting price of 553 million yuan (S$113.6 million).

The 39-floor building in Taiyuan, northern Shanxi province, along with the land on which it sits, goes on the block Jan 2 on Taobao, Alibaba's e-commerce platform.

Construction on the skyscraper began in 2006. Standing 156 metres high and with over 76,000 square metres of floor space, it was originally designed to be a hotel, state media Xinhua reported Monday.

But the project was suspended due to lack of funding after major construction work was completed in 2010, according to a statement by the Shanxi Provincial Higher People's Court, Xinhua said.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Photos of a dimly-lit underground parking lot and unfinished building interior with dusty floors piled with construction materials were posted by the court on the auction page.

Almost all Chinese courts have set up accounts on Taobao's judicial auction platform for more efficient and transparent handling of assets seized in lawsuits, according to Xinhua.

Apartment buildings, cars, confiscated jewelry and mobile phones are all being auctioned by authorities on the e-commerce platform.

In November, a 28-floor building was put up for auction at a starting price of 219 million yuan by a local court in northeastern Zhejiang province.

But the auction was not successful as no one bid for the item.

AFP
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

Oxley unit in S$38m property buy from 'interested parties'

Koyo International unit wins S$2.6m HDB contract

SingHaiyi to raise S$143 million for property investments

Building owner, manager arrested in South Korean fire that killed 29

JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Beijing tops China's first "green development" index, but sinks in public opinion

Editor's Choice

2017-12-08T051152Z_77954529_RC16E4EA56F0_RTRMADP_3_SINGAPORE-AIRBNB.JPG
Dec 25, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's tourism industry set to finish 2017 on strong note

keppel26.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector

BT_20171225_KRFCL_3235181.jpg
Dec 25, 2017
Companies & Markets

FCL enters German last-mile logistics sector

Most Read

1 Keppel to take hit in earnings, but 'will survive'
2 Keppel O&M's fines a new blow to resurgent sector
3 Stocks to watch: Keppel Corp, Sembcorp Marine, Q&M Dental
4 Bitcoin extends selloff as investors pare bets in holiday season
5 SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_sgcbd_221217_36.jpg
Dec 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore consumer prices rise 0.6% in November

Dec 26, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore November factory output up 5.3% despite drag from pharma

Dec 26, 2017
Real Estate

JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales programme

Dec 26, 2017
Companies & Markets

SembMarine sells West Rigel rig for US$500m, but takes S$24m loss

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening