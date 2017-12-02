You are here
BT EXCLUSIVE
Cluny Hill bungalow sets record psf price for GCB area
It went for S$2,350 psf on land area, beating the previous record of S$2,190 psf set in 2015 for a Bishopsgate property
Singapore
A BUNGALOW along Cluny Hill has been sold for S$35.5 million, which works out to S$2,350 per square foot based on the freehold land area of 15,105 sq ft.
This is believed to be a record price in terms of psf on land area for a Good Class Bungalow (GCB) area.
It
