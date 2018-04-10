You are here

Home > Real Estate

Co-living startup Hmlet to launch second co-living building near Newton

Tue, Apr 10, 2018 - 4:04 PM
kenlim@sph.com.sg@KennethLimBT

CO-LIVING startup Hmlet is launching its second fully co-living building in Singapore at 7 Sarkies Road in the Newton neighbourhood.

Hmlet, which will lease the entire 30,000 square foot building, will rebrand the building as Hmlet @ Sarkies, and offer living space for up to 80 members. Under the co-living arrangements, members will share flats and have access to monthly events such as yoga classes, networking sessions, book clubs and cocktail evenings.

Viewings will begin on Wednesday, April 18.

This will be Hmlet's second building in Singapore dedicated solely to co-living, after it launched its inaugural dedicated project in Joo Chiat. Hmlet did not disclose rental rates, but prices advertised on its website for space in the eastern part of Singapore show a range from S$900 per month for a single person in a pocket bedroom to S$2,000 per month for two in a master bedroom.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Company chief executive and co-founder Yoan Kamalski said that the company is also looking to expand its portfolio in Hong Kong and Indonesia. The company has current capacity for 300 members and expects to double this by the end of 2018.

The company closed a US$1.5 million seed financing round in 2017, led by Arum Investment.

Real Estate

European property latest lure for Japan funds, Tokio Marine says

A US$292 billion difference of opinion roils China property stocks

Moody's raises ESR-Reit outlook to 'stable', affirms 'Baa3' investment grade rating

Yotel partners US innovation platform Plug and Play to groom hospitality startups

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

En bloc market will cool around mid-2018 amid developer fatigue: RHB

Editor's Choice

BT_20180410_ABREPORT2_3387234.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Sustainability reporting: listed firms report mixed experiences

BT_20180410_LKLAUNCH10_3387281.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro expands into patient transport in Australia with A$30m buy

Most Read

1 Power generation sector crushed by massive overcapacity
2 Oxley sells 76% of The Verandah Residences at S$1,815 psf average at launch
3 Six arrested on suspicion of Berlin half marathon plot
4 Two weekend property launches see keen take-up rates
5 MindChamps to set up preschool investment fund with Temasek unit
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

condo.jpg
Apr 10, 2018
Real Estate

Singapore condo, apartment resale prices hit new high with 1.5% monthly rise in March: SRX

2018-03-26T182132Z_1175372774_RC1D59118240_RTRMADP_3_SAFRICA-POLITICS-RAMAPHOSA.JPG
Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Moody's raises ESR-Reit outlook to 'stable', affirms 'Baa3' investment grade rating

Apr 10, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia goes to the polls on May 9, nominations on April 28: Election Commission

Apr 10, 2018
Companies & Markets

Noble restructuring in doubt as founder Elman said to push for new deal

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening