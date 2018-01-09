You are here

Home > Real Estate

Condo resale prices rise 0.4% in December, 6.2% for all of 2017: SRX Property

Tue, Jan 09, 2018 - 10:28 AM
ann@sph.com.sg

bp_condo_090118_10.jpg
Resale prices of condominiums and private apartments continued to appreciate month-on-month, according to the latest flash estimates from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.
PHOTO: ST FILE

RESALE prices of condominiums and private apartments continued to appreciate month-on-month, according to the latest flash estimates from real estate portal SRX Property on Tuesday.

The values of non-landed private homes last month rose 0.4 per cent from the previous month, at the same pace as November's revised rate, said SRX. It had earlier estimated a month-on-month price rise of 0.5 per cent in November.

The recent trend of island-wide increases was sustained: The core central region (CCR) and outside central region (OCR) was up 0.3 per cent month-on-month, while prices in the rest of central region (RCR) advanced 0.6 per cent.

For the full year, resale prices of condos and private apartments have moved up by 6.2 per cent, SRX figures show. All locations saw price appreciation in 2017, with the CCR, RCR and OCR recording increases of 6.2 per cent, 8.9 per cent, and 4.4 per cent respectively.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Resale private non-landed prices are still down by 2.1 per cent from their last peak in January 2014, said SRX.

Not surprisingly, given the year-end holiday and festive season in December, the number of resales fell by 38.3 per cent to 895 units in December from 1,450 in November.

Year-on-year, the resale volume last month was 79.7 per cent higher compared to 498 units moved in December 2016.

They are off 56.3 per cent compared to the peak of 2,050 units resold in April 2010.

SRX

Government flash estimates released last week showed private home prices - for both new and resale properties, landed and non-landed - rose by 1 per cent last year, staging their first rebound since 2013.

Analysts said the recent en bloc fever has likely pushed up private residential prices and transactions as cash-rich en bloc sellers look for replacement homes. The recovering economy and job market, plus the Government's tweak of its seller's stamp duty in March last year, also contributed to the steady upturn in the private property market.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

Australia's home building boom gets new burst of energy

London beats New York among foreign investors in real estate

Spanish property developer Metrovacesa plans stock market listing

FCL to raise S$300m from perpetual bond issue

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Editor's Choice

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

nmmoh06.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Asia-Pac healthcare M&A expected to jump 80% to US$55b in 2018

ST_20180109_BIZABCAPLAND09A_3675717.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Analysts stick to 'buy' on CapitaLand

Most Read

1 New insurer Singapore Life acquires Zurich Life Sg and S$6b of coverage
2 Brokers' take: DBS raises Keppel target price by S$2.20 to S$9.80
3 Electricity market to sizzle in 2018 with new elements
4 MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development
5 Singapore dollar soars to levels last seen 3 years ago
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BP_Pulau Bukom_090118_38.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Energy & Commodities

11 men charged over misappropriation of fuel from Shell Singapore

BT_20180109_LKMAS_3253938.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Real Estate

MAS puts more scrutiny on bank loans for property development

BT_20180109_JWKEPPEL9_3253878.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Companies & Markets

Keppel O&M graft case: Global resolution achieved more than what S'pore alone could, says Indranee

BT_20180109_FEES9_3253909.jpg
Jan 9, 2018
Government & Economy

Fee benchmark part of plan to keep healthcare costs affordable: MOH

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening