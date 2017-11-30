You are here

Cushman & Wakefield names Matthew Bouw Asia-Pacific CEO

Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 1:33 PM
GLOBAL property services firm Cushman & Wakefield has appointed its global chief administrative officer Matthew Bouw as its chief executive officer for the Asia-Pacific, effective Dec 1.

Mr Bouw, an Australian, has worked for the property firm for over six-and-a-half years, with the last three years as global chief administrative officer overseeing human resources, marketing and research.

He will lead a team of more than 7,000 employees across nine key regional markets.

He has worked in real estate and professional services, among other areas, and was previously part of large global firms such as DTZ, PricewaterhouseCoopers and Aviva.

DTZ and Cushman & Wakefield merged in September 2015 to create one of the world's largest real estate firms.

"I look forward to working with my team to build a business that stays focused on our clients, delivering the best services and solutions that meet and exceed clients' expectations," Mr Bouw said.

Brett White, Cushman & Wakefield's global CEO, described the Asia-Pacific as a "critical growth region" for the company.

