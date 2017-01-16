Developers' private homes sales slide to 367 units in Dec

Developers sold 367 private homes in December 2016, less than half the 860 private homes that they sold in November 2016 but close to the 384 units that they moved in December 2015.

These figures exclude executive condominiums or ECs.

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers found buyers for 580 units in December 2016, down from 1,111 units in November 2016 but higher than the 508 units that they sold in December 2015.

The above figures were released by Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday based on information collated from licensed housing developers.