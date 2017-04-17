Developers' sales in Singapore soar to 1,780 private homes in March: URA data

Developers in Singapore sold 1,780 private homes in March 2017, up nearly 82 per cent from the 979 units they moved in the previous month and also 111 per cent higher than the 843 units they sold in March 2016.

The March 2017 figure is the highest since June 2013, when developers sold 1,806 private homes.

The above figures exclude executive condominiums (ECs).

Including ECs, which are a public-private housing hybrid, developers found buyers for 2,358 units in March 2017, again higher than the 1,308 units in February 2017 and the 1,328 units in March 2016.

The above figures were released by Urban Redevelopment Authority on Monday based on information collated from licensed housing developers.

At the Grandeur Park Residences project in Tanah Merah, Chip Eng Seng sold 484 units last month at a median price of S$1,406 per square foot. Park Place Residences at PLQ, a joint venture between Lendlease and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, sold 217 units at a S$1,805 psf median price last month.

In the EC category, Qingjian Realty sold 187 units at iNz Residence in Choa Chu Kang at a median price of S$774 psf in March.