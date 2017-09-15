EL Devt's Lim family buys 2 GCBs for S$46.6m

Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal
Singapore
SOME members of the Lim family that controls construction group Evan Lim & Co and property developer EL Development have bought two Good Class Bungalows, one in Chancery Lane and the other in Ewart Park.
Options to buy the freehold bungalows, at S$26.06 million and S$
Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.
Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal