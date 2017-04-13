You are here

Home > Real Estate

Eunosville latest ex-HUDC estate to be put up for collective sale

It may be the largest to be collectively sold in a decade based on its asking price of S$643m-S$653m
Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:50
by
lynkhoo@sph.com.sg@LynetteKhooBT

BT_20170413_LKEUNOSVILLE13_2837705.jpg
The Eunosville site, which has wide frontage onto Changi Road and Sims Avenue, has a land area of about 34,997.8 sq m and a redevelopment could potentially yield about 1,035 units with an average size of 90 sq m.

Singapore

OWNERS of 330-unit Eunosville have put up their former HUDC (Housing and Urban Development Company) estate for sale - the third residential development to be launched en bloc this year.

Based on its asking price of S$643 million-S$653 million, Eunosville stands to be the

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Singapore High Court cuts jail terms for Kong Hee and 5 City Harvest Church leaders
2 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
3 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
4 After SGX exit, OSIM heads for HK listing as V3 Group
5 Ron Sim applies to list V3 in Hong Kong
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening