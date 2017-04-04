You are here
Flash: URA's private home price index down 0.5% q-o-q in Q1 2017
Monday, April 3, 2017 - 08:40
Full story here.
sentifi.com
Market voices on:
Sign up for BT Newsletters
Please wait
Real Estate
Breaking News
Most Read
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
|
Breakfast Brief
every morning
|
Daily Debrief
every evening
Please wait