GGP rejects Brookfield Property's US$14.8b buyout offer: sources

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
New York
GGP Inc, one of the largest owners and operators of US shopping centres, has rejected a US$14.8 billion buyout offer from its biggest shareholder, Brookfield Property Partners LP, people familiar with the matter said on Sunday.
Brookfield Property made a US$23-per-share
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo