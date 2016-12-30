Govt defers launch of commercial & residential site in Bidadari estate to Q1 2017

THE government will defer the launch of a commercial and residential site in Bidadari Estate along Upper Serangoon Road. The site was slated for launch this month under the confirmed list of the second-half 2016 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

The site's launch will be deferred till first quarter 2017, to allow the site requirements for comprehensive development to be finalised. The Housing & Development Board (HDB), as the government's land sales agent, will make an announcement when the site is finalised for sale, HDB said in a release on Thursday.

Based on the H2 2016 GLS Programme announcement in June 2016, the 2.55 ha site has a 3.5 proposed plot ratio (ratio of maximum gross floor area to land area) and is estimated to yield 825 private homes and 15,000 sq m of commercial space.