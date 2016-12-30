You are here

Home > Real Estate

Govt defers launch of commercial & residential site in Bidadari estate to Q1 2017

Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 14:57

THE government will defer the launch of a commercial and residential site in Bidadari Estate along Upper Serangoon Road. The site was slated for launch this month under the confirmed list of the second-half 2016 Government Land Sales (GLS) Programme.

The site's launch will be deferred till first quarter 2017, to allow the site requirements for comprehensive development to be finalised. The Housing & Development Board (HDB), as the government's land sales agent, will make an announcement when the site is finalised for sale, HDB said in a release on Thursday.

Based on the H2 2016 GLS Programme announcement in June 2016, the 2.55 ha site has a 3.5 proposed plot ratio (ratio of maximum gross floor area to land area) and is estimated to yield 825 private homes and 15,000 sq m of commercial space.
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 AusGroup flags potential event of default
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening