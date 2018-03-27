You are here
HBL to invest 40m euros in Credit Suisse fund
Property firm to also acquire notes issued by a securitisation company called Clouse SA
Singapore
PROPERTY developer Ho Bee Land (HBL) on Monday said it has agreed to invest up to 40 million euros (S$64.8 million) in Credit Suisse (Lux) European Property Fund II.
It has also committed to co-invest up to an additional 50 million euros by acquiring notes issued by a
