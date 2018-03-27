You are here

Home > Real Estate

HBL to invest 40m euros in Credit Suisse fund

Property firm to also acquire notes issued by a securitisation company called Clouse SA
Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

Singapore

PROPERTY developer Ho Bee Land (HBL) on Monday said it has agreed to invest up to 40 million euros (S$64.8 million) in Credit Suisse (Lux) European Property Fund II.

It has also committed to co-invest up to an additional 50 million euros by acquiring notes issued by a

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Editor's Choice

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

BT_20180327_NRBOEING27OPXO_3367192.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Transport

SIA takes delivery of first 787-10 to fend off regional rivals

BT_20180327_ASSHELL_3367392.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Energy & Commodities

Shell plans solar panels for its Singapore units

Most Read

1 Grab buys Uber's South-east Asia business; Uber gets 27.5% stake in Grab
2 Competition Commission says not received notification from Grab, Uber on South-east Asia merger
3 315 units of The Tapestry in Tampines snapped up
4 315 units of CDL's new project The Tapestry sold at launch
5 First fintech to list on Singapore bourse Ayondo debuts at S$0.24
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20180327_JQGRAB277SZP_3367401.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Technology

Uber's exit a reminder to startups: you can't burn cash indefinitely

cs-generic-Pinnacle18.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore factory output beats expectations; grows 8.9% in Feb

BT_20180327_ABCDG27_3367325.jpg
Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Is deal boon or bane for taxis? Jury is still out

Mar 27, 2018
Companies & Markets

Datapulse 'committed' to good governance amid diversification plans, say directors

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening