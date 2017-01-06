You are here

HDB resale prices down 0.3% in Dec, 0.2% in 2016: SRX

Most consultants expect prices to stabilise; possibly making a positive turn in the second half of this year
Friday, January 6, 2017 - 05:50

Resale prices in mature estates fell by one per cent for the whole year, smaller than the 1.2 per cent drop in non-mature estates.

Singapore

HDB RESALE prices slipped 0.3 per cent in December from a month ago, pulled down mainly by the declines for bigger flats, flash estimates from SRX Property show.

This translated to a 0.2 per cent drop for the whole year and 10.9 per cent from the peak of the SRX resale

