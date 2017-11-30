You are here
HDB to transfer industrial properties, land to JTC Corp on Jan 1
The consolidation will better support industrialists in their business growth
Singapore
THE transfer of the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) industrial properties and land to JTC Corporation will take effect on Jan 1, 2018.
The government had first announced the transfer in October 2016; the Jurong Town Corporation (Amendment) Act 2017 was passed in
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg