HDB to transfer industrial properties, land to JTC on Jan 1

THE transfer of the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) industrial properties and land to JTC will take effect on Jan 1, 2018.

The government had first announced the transfer in October 2016; the Jurong Town Corporation (Amendment) Act 2017 was passed in Parliament in September this year.

The consolidation of all public sector industrial land and properties under a single government agency will enable JTC to better support industrialists in their business growth, both agencies said in a joint announcement on Wednesday.

"Customers will enjoy one-stop access to the full range of public sector industrial facilities, and receive better support for their land and space needs across the different stages of business growth."

In October last year, the government had said that by the first quarter of 2018, all 10,700 industrial units and 540 land leases under the HDB will be consolidated under JTC.

This will also enable JTC to better match companies' space needs across the different stages of their growth with a larger supply of industrial land and space, and allow the government to undertake more comprehensive master-planning of industrial estates across Singapore, it said.

Meanwhile, counter services will continue to be available at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh after the transfer - to cater to industrial tenants and lessees. A customer service centre at The JTC Summit in Jurong East will also be set up to serve customers from Jan 1, 2018.