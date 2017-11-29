You are here

Home > Real Estate

HDB to transfer industrial properties, land to JTC on Jan 1

Wed, Nov 29, 2017 - 10:39 AM
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

THE transfer of the Housing and Development Board's (HDB) industrial properties and land to JTC will take effect on Jan 1, 2018.

The government had first announced the transfer in October 2016; the Jurong Town Corporation (Amendment) Act 2017 was passed in Parliament in September this year.

The consolidation of all public sector industrial land and properties under a single government agency will enable JTC to better support industrialists in their business growth, both agencies said in a joint announcement on Wednesday.

"Customers will enjoy one-stop access to the full range of public sector industrial facilities, and receive better support for their land and space needs across the different stages of business growth."

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

In October last year, the government had said that by the first quarter of 2018, all 10,700 industrial units and 540 land leases under the HDB will be consolidated under JTC.

This will also enable JTC to better match companies' space needs across the different stages of their growth with a larger supply of industrial land and space, and allow the government to undertake more comprehensive master-planning of industrial estates across Singapore, it said.

Meanwhile, counter services will continue to be available at HDB Hub in Toa Payoh after the transfer - to cater to industrial tenants and lessees. A customer service centre at The JTC Summit in Jurong East will also be set up to serve customers from Jan 1, 2018.

Editor's Choice

BT_20171129_NRCCS_3198210.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

Three firms fined over S$600,000 for rigging F1 bids

BT_20171129_YMDBS_3198100.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Government & Economy

GST hike - by how much and how soon?

BT_20171129_VIFULLERTON_3198243.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fullerton Healthcare expands in China on 800m yuan investment

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 En bloc veteran Karamjit Singh launches Showsuite
3 Singapore getting snubbed as China rules Asia dollar bond market
4 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
5 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

BT_20171129_JWCMA_3198217.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Transport

Singapore to lead Asia digital push by CMA CGM

Nov 29, 2017
Real Estate

Redas proposing formal joint panel with lead govt agency

lwxnoble291117.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Companies & Markets

Noble to sell four vessels for about US$95m to further pare debt

317396306_0-12.jpg
Nov 29, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin leaves skeptics behind while blasting to record US$10,000

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening