You are here
Healthcare benefits for PropNex agents and their dependants
It is first real estate agency to offer such a programme for self-employed agents
Singapore
REAL estate agents from PropNex, Singapore's largest real estate agency, will be among the first to enjoy a healthcare benefits programme for self-employed workers in the real estate industry.
The real estate agency, with about 7,000 agents, has teamed up with medical
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg