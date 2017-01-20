You are here
HK housing curbs may be a boon for Singapore property
Analysts expecting fallout from Nov hike in stamp duty to 30% for foreigners
Singapore
SINGAPORE'S three-year decline in home prices could see relief from an unexpected quarter in 2017: Hong Kong.
So says Cushman & Wakefield Inc, which expects the slide in the city-state's home prices to end this year as foreign investors turned off by Hong Kong's move
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg