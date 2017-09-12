You are here

Home > Real Estate

Hong Kong finance chief warns again of property risk as Fed acts

Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 07:56

[HONG KONG] Hong Kong's Financial Secretary Paul Chan warned potential buyers to be careful buying property in the world's most expensive housing market, as moves by the Federal Reserve to unwind its balance sheet may shrink money supply.

Mr Chan warned in June that Hong Kong's property market is in a "dangerous situation" and vulnerable to a correction. Hong Kong chief executive Carrie Lam describes housing as citizens' No 1 concern and recently set up a task force on increasing land supply as she tries to rein in ever-escalating prices.

"One has to be very careful if one really wants to buy a property in Hong Kong," Mr Chan said in an interview on the sidelines of a Belt & Road Forum in Hong Kong on Monday. Buyers need to assess their ability to service mortgages as interest rates normalise, he said.

Hong Kong's home prices, the least affordable in the world, have surged 21 per cent in the 12 months through June 30, the second-biggest gain globally after Iceland, according to a report from broker Knight Frank LLP.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

The boom in global house prices may be coming to an end as central banks worldwide step away from economic stimulus, with a slowdown in growth already evident in Europe, the broker said.

Expectations for Fed tightening have been scaled back as its preferred inflation gauge has declined for five straight months, sitting below the central bank's 2 per cent goal. Even so, Hong Kong's leaders are monitoring the situation closely especially because an unwinding of central bank support could coincide with the addition of a large supply of homes in the city, Mr Chan said. The government estimates 98,000 first-hand housing units will come on the market in the next three or four years.

Past experience indicates that rising US interest rates will "definitely" affect Hong Kong asset prices, Mr Chan said. Combined with the increased supply of homes, "I would not be surprised if there will be a certain adjustment in the market," he said.

BLOOMBERG
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Editor's Choice

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

bp_cbd2_120917_6.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Q4 business sentiment dips but industry watchers remain upbeat

Most Read

1 UOB, HSBC join mortgage war with 3-year fixed-rate packages
2 AIA's new firm 'luring hundreds of rival agents'
3 Private home prices to rise 10% by end-2018: Morgan Stanley
4 Hot Stock: SPH falls 3.7% on heavy trading
5 Possible deluge of used cars ahead but impact uncertain
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

bp_cbd_120917_3.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore top Asian investor in US after Japan, with US$73.6b of FDI

Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Linked firms vying for same public contracts

BT_20170912_UWELECTION12_3080960.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Government & Economy

Halimah only candidate to make the cut, on track for walkover victory

BT_20170912_UWTRANSPORT12_3080946.jpg
Sep 12, 2017
Transport

Trials for cashless commutes to widen

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening