You are here

Home > Real Estate

JPMorgan seeks to regain its footing in US mortgage market

It turns to TV stars, jazzes up smartphone app with new tools
Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 05:50

New York

AFTER having to stomach US$31 billion worth of mortgage-related legal settlements with US government agencies a few years ago, JPMorgan Chase & Co swore off a huge swath of the home loan market.

Gone were borrowers with anything much less than pristine credit ratings.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Most Read

1 AGC file criminal reference with Court of Appeal over City Harvest Church verdict
2 Toh Tuck site tender overwhelms with 24 bids, topped by Malaysia's SP Setia
3 Rickmers Maritime to wind up after failing to reach deal with lenders
4 Banks in Singapore still flexing muscle in recruitment, employment
5 STB bringing Disney, Jedi magic to Singapore
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening