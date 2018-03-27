You are here

JTC launches 2 sites under Industrial Government Land Sales Programme

Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 11:53 AM
JTC Corporation on Tuesday launched two industrial sites - one from its confirmed list and the other from its reserve list - under the Industrial Government Land Sales Programme for the first half 2018.

The 0.88 hectare site at Woodlands Industrial Park E7/E8 is the third of six Confirmed List sites for the first half 2018. It is zoned for Business-2 development and has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 2.5. The tender for the site closes on May 22 at 11am.

The 0.45 hectare site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 19) is the third out of seven Reserve List sites for the first half of 2018.

The site in Tuas is zoned for Business-2 development and has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 1.4.

As the plot is under the reserved list, the land parcel will only be released for sale if it receives an offer of a minimum price that is acceptable to the government or when there is sufficient market interest for the site.

"A site is considered to have received sufficient market interest if more than one unrelated party submits minimum prices that are close to the government's reserve price for the site within a reasonable period," JTC added.

