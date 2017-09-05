You are here

Home > Real Estate

JTC launches industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 for sale

Tuesday, September 5, 2017 - 15:34
chaihyn@sph.com.sg@ChaiHungYinBT

STATE industrial landlord JTC on Tuesday launched a confirmed list site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 14) under the second half 2017 of Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

This is the second out of eight confirmed list sites for the second half of 2017.

The 0.57 hectare site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 14) is zoned for Business-2 development and has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 1.4.

Industrialists are invited to apply for the site before the tender closes on Oct 24, 2017, 11am.

The launch of the site is part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:
Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

Work in a bank, sleep in a bunk: Hong Kong's 'co-living' trend

Blackstone cancels A$3.5b Australian mall sale on weak interest - source

China's Hubei is said to halt some new property investments

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

Manulife Reit coy about location of next acquisition

Aussie home prices 'hitting a wall'

Editor's Choice

BT_20170905_KLKOREA5_3069526.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Stocks

Nuclear tensions trigger reflexive selling, but markets show restraint

developers.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Real Estate

Singapore developers seek to top up their landbank

BT_20170905_JLBELT5_3069388.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Greater partnership with Chongqing augurs well for Singapore

Most Read

1 Scientists zap 'voices' from schizophrenia sufferers
2 Latest bout of en bloc sales could yield over 12,000 new homes
3 In for a scary taxi ride
4 Owners driven by fears of hike in GLS supply
5 En bloc surge has legs if pricing stays realistic
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

marina bay waterfront 13318092.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

IE, Spring merge to form Enterprise Singapore

nursing.jpg
Sep 5, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's community care sector to get close to S$12m boost in talent development

Sep 5, 2017
Consumer

3 global pharma giants, NUS and A*Star team up for manufacturing innovation

Sep 5, 2017
Companies & Markets

Jaya Holdings fails to get SGX nod for Heduru Moni acquisition

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening