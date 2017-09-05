JTC launches industrial site at Tuas South Link 3 for sale

STATE industrial landlord JTC on Tuesday launched a confirmed list site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 14) under the second half 2017 of Industrial Government Land Sales (IGLS) programme.

This is the second out of eight confirmed list sites for the second half of 2017.

The 0.57 hectare site at Tuas South Link 3 (Plot 14) is zoned for Business-2 development and has a 20-year tenure with a maximum permissible gross plot ratio of 1.4.

Industrialists are invited to apply for the site before the tender closes on Oct 24, 2017, 11am.

The launch of the site is part of the government's efforts to offer more choices for industrial development.