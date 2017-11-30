You are here

Home > Real Estate

Lisbon's hot real estate market leaves buyers struggling for a home

A shortage of prime property in city centre prompts some investors to bid above asking price for last available units
Thu, Nov 30, 2017 - 5:50 AM

BT_20171130_UWLISBON30_3200106.jpg
Lisbon's property market revival began after the previous government eased long-held rent controls and started offering residence permits in 2012 to non-European property buyers, mostly from China.
PHOTO: BLOOMBERG

Lisbon

IN central Lisbon's property market, sellers are kings.

The Portuguese capital's real estate boom is entering a new phase as a shortage of prime property in the city centre is prompting some buyers to bid above the asking price for the last available units. 

"There's

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Real Estate

Cromwell European Reit's public offer 3.1 times subscribed

Soilbuild custom builds project for RF360

New World's Kowloon tower sees 70% take-up for office section

Gaw Consortium to buy HK malls for HK$23b

HDB to transfer industrial properties, land to JTC Corp on Jan 1

US pending home sales jump 3.5 per cent in October

Editor's Choice

BP_SGX_301117_4.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

SGX aims for T+2 next year; public views sought on several measures

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

Most Read

1 Hot stock: Lippo Malls down 8% to eight-month low of S$0.395
2 Stocks to watch: Sabana Reit, Oxley, Golden Agri, Noble
3 Great Eastern in need of fightback plan
4 GST could go up 2 percentage points in Budget 2018: DBS economist
5 A 91% stock rally, and now a unit of Temasek is knocking
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BT_20171130_JLGRAB30_3199762.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Grab hitches top Visa honcho to lead e-payments drive

BT_20171130_ANGHKEX30514M_3200538.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Stocks

HKEx poised to take plunge into dual-class shares

BT_20171130_LMXSURBANA30A_3200262.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Companies & Markets

Surbana Jurong lifts engineering expertise with Aussie buy

Image_3200051_181131.jpg
Nov 30, 2017
Banking & Finance

Singapore interest rates spike on liquidity crunch, likely to go higher

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening