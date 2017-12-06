You are here

Home > Real Estate

Luxury home builder Toll Brothers declines most since 2008 after earnings miss

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 11:33 AM

2017-12-04T045135Z_1471986787_RC198BD6DB00_RTRMADP_3_TOLL-BROTHERS-RESULTS.JPG
Toll Brothers Inc, the biggest US luxury-home builder, fell the most in nine years after reporting quarterly earnings that missed analysts' estimates, driven by delayed sales of three expensive New York City condo units.
PHOTO: REUTERS

[BOSTON] Toll Brothers Inc, the biggest US luxury-home builder, fell the most in nine years after reporting quarterly earnings that missed analysts' estimates, driven by delayed sales of three expensive New York City condo units.

Net income for the three months through October was US$191.9 million, or US$1.17 a share, compared with US$114.4 million, or 67 US cents, a year earlier, the Horsham, Pennsylvania-based builder said in a statement Tuesday. The average estimate of 14 analysts was US$1.19 a share, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

The shares dropped 7.3 per cent to US$46.95 at 1:48pm in New York. Earlier, they slid as much as 10 per cent, the biggest intraday decline since early December 2008. Toll was the worst performer in an S&P index of homebuilders, which was down 1.7 per cent.

Toll in recent years has been expanding in expensive markets such as California and New York City, where price growth has been softening. But it also introduced T Select this year, a more affordable brand targeting millennials.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

While the company reported revenue for the fiscal fourth quarter of US$2.03 billion, up 9 per cent, it was below the consensus of US$2.09 billion. The three delayed units represented more than US$43 million in revenue that instead will be recorded in the first quarter of 2018. That alone accounted for 3 US cents of earnings per share, chief financial officer Martin Connor said on an earnings conference call. Two of the units are expected to close this week, he said.

"Their delay was the primary reason for our Q4 fiscal year 2017 average delivered price" along with revenue and other metrics "coming in slightly below our expectations," Mr Connor said.

The stock took a hit because investor expectations are high, said Drew Reading, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst. Toll shares jumped 15 per cent in the past month through yesterday.

"They bid up these stocks so much," Mr Reading said in a phone interview. "With any kind of blip in investor expectations, it's not surprising you'd see a pullback in the near term."

During today's conference call, chief executive officer Douglas Yearley addressed concerns about the sweeping Republican plan to rewrite the US tax code. While coastal markets may be somewhat vulnerable if state and local tax and mortgage interest write-offs are reduced, the company will benefit in other ways, such as having a lower corporate tax rate, he said.

"I'll reiterate what I said before: We don't think our buyers at our price point are driven by the taxes they pay when it comes to purchasing our homes," Mr Yearley said.

US purchases of new single-family homes unexpectedly rose 6.2 per cent in October to the strongest annualised pace in a decade, according to Commerce Department data. LGI Homes Inc, the builder with the strongest performance this year, caters to first-time buyers.

BLOOMBERG

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases

Broadway unit sells industrial property in US for US$3.69m

Two tender closings signal developers' unabating land appetite

Two Airbnb hosts in Singapore charged over illegal home-sharing

Repeated warnings on property market exuberance may have muted impact

Joint venture with Ronaldo spurs Portugal hotel chain's overseas growth

Editor's Choice

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

BT_20171206_YMHENG6Y6N8_3208230.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Government & Economy

Reserves help Singapore weather crises and keep economy stable: Heng Swee Keat

BT_20171206_VSTEE_3208185.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Veteran private banker to chair EFG International's advisory board for Asia

Most Read

1 Police reports filed against fintech company
2 Sports Hub a massive project that 'cannot fail': Oon Jin Teik
3 SIA, SilkAir to codeshare on budget subsidiary Scoot
4 Sembmarine stands to offload West Rigel rig in US$500m resale deal
5 Pavilion Energy CEO Seah Moon Ming steps down to focus on SMRT role
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

Dec 6, 2017
Real Estate

Dennis Wee Realty hit with S$66,000 fine, 12-month ban for not warning of risks in overseas property purchases

dw-amazonprime-171206.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Consumer

Amazon to launch Prime membership for Singapore, ends free shipping for non-members

FILES-CURRENCY-COMPUTERS-BITCOIN-FOREX-201503.jpg
Dec 6, 2017
Banking & Finance

Bitcoin climbs to US$12,000 as futures move closer to reality

2017-12-05T091749Z_1609354586_RC1B2CCF2DD0_RTRMADP_3_AIRLINES-IATA.JPG
Dec 6, 2017
Transport

Asia-Pacific carriers en route to higher profits in 2018: Iata

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening