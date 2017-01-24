You are here

Home > Real Estate

New design guidelines for privately-owned public spaces from April 24: URA

Tuesday, January 24, 2017 - 11:50
by
leemx@sph.com.sg@LeeMeixianBT

30793212 - 18_02_2014 - pixgeneric.jpg
WITH effect from April 24, 2017, owners and developers of private developments that need to provide a public space, as well as those seeking to get gross floor area exemption for their first-storey covered public space, will have to comply with the minimum standards in a new set of design guidelines.
ST PHOTO

WITH effect from April 24, 2017, owners and developers of private developments that need to provide a public space, as well as those seeking to get gross floor area exemption for their first-storey covered public space, will have to comply with the minimum standards in a new set of design guidelines.

Some of the design guidelines include specifications on how large the public space area needs to be, its accessibility, as well as the need to provide shade and public seating catering to different users.

This move is to incentivise and guide the provision of privately-owned public space and to promote more good-quality public spaces in the city, Singapore's Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) said in a professional circular to the industry. It also sent them a "good practice guide" they can refer to.

The agency encouraged all property owners, developers and professionals to adopt these guidelines from project inception and design, to management and use of the space by the public, adding that the recommendations included in the good practice guide will be considered when it assesses development applications.

Sometimes, new sites are required to build public spaces as part of the technical conditions of the tenders under the government land sales programme.

Other times, when sites are redeveloped, they are required to build public spaces as part of the planning conditions for major alterations and additions works or redevelopment proposals.

Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Most Read

1 Fewer CNY savings deals as deposits pile up at banks
2 Car registrations jump 52%
3 14 financial institutions in Singapore to participate in debt consolidation plan
4 To all women who are independent
5 Ex-Deutsche Bank forex trader in Singapore admits cheating bank
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening