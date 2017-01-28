You are here
LATEST US DATA
New single-family home sales fall to 10-month low in Dec
They drop 10.4% to seasonally adjusted annual rate of 536,000 units but housing market recovery remains intact
Washington
NEW US single-family home sales fell to a 10-month low in December after three straight months of solid gains, but the housing market recovery remains intact as a tightening labour market boosts wage growth.
While other data on Thursday showed a bigger-than-expected
