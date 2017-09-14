Norway's new home sales down 33% yr/yr in August

[OSLO] The sale of new Norwegian homes fell by 33 per cent year-on-year in August while housing starts fell by 4 per cent, the Norwegian Home Builders' Association (NHBA) said on Thursday.

In July, homes sales fell by 43 per cent from the same month of 2016, while housing starts rose by 108 per cent.

So far this year the sale of new homes is down 18 per cent from last year while housing starts are up 8 per cent.

