Park Hotel Group to launch new mid-scale brand
Destination Singapore will be the group's sixth hotel in the city, to be opened in Q2 this year
Singapore
HOTEL owner and operator Park Hotel Group will open its sixth hotel in Singapore under new brand Destination in the second quarter of this year.
This comes as it was awarded a hotel management contract from FG Property No 1, a related company of Master Contract Services
