You are here

Home > Real Estate

Parkway Mansion sold to Sustained Land-led consortium at S$146.99m

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 6:39 PM
hweetan@sph.com.sg@HweetanBT

PARKWAY Mansion has been sold at S$146.99 million to SL Capital (3) Pte Ltd, a consortium led by Sustained Land Pte Ltd.

The sale price was 6.5 per cent above the owners' guide price of S$138 million during the tender that was launched on Nov 16. The sale price and an estimated development charge of about S$21 million translate to a land rate of S$1,536 psf per plot ratio. The development charge is payable to the state for the intensification of land use.

Parkway Mansion is a 17-storey freehold development that houses apartments of sizes ranging between 169 square metres and 181 square metres.

Depending on the size of their property, each owner will stand to receive between S$4.5 million and S$4.7 million in gross proceeds upon completion of the sale.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Parkway Mansion is located just 100 metres from the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line which is slated for completion in 2023.

The property had been offered for collective sale twice before this third successful tender.

Tang Wei Leng, managing director of Colliers International, which serves as marketing agent for this collective sale, said that SL Capital (3) has submitted the highest unconditional offer.

The 3,620.9-square-metre site occupied by Parkway Mansion has a gross plot ratio of 2.8, with a potential total gross floor area of 10,138.5 square metres.
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
4 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore likely to clock 3% growth in 2018: economists

file6v4eyuntzpib13t9lkr.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

file6xjepllt5tt4gibwfw.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore's Q3 labour report shows rise in job seekers unemployed for 25 weeks or more

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Billionaire stocks on SGX averages 23.1% total returns in 2017

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening