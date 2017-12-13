Parkway Mansion sold to Sustained Land-led consortium at S$146.99m

PARKWAY Mansion has been sold at S$146.99 million to SL Capital (3) Pte Ltd, a consortium led by Sustained Land Pte Ltd.

The sale price was 6.5 per cent above the owners' guide price of S$138 million during the tender that was launched on Nov 16. The sale price and an estimated development charge of about S$21 million translate to a land rate of S$1,536 psf per plot ratio. The development charge is payable to the state for the intensification of land use.

Parkway Mansion is a 17-storey freehold development that houses apartments of sizes ranging between 169 square metres and 181 square metres.

Depending on the size of their property, each owner will stand to receive between S$4.5 million and S$4.7 million in gross proceeds upon completion of the sale.

sentifi.com Market voices on:

Parkway Mansion is located just 100 metres from the upcoming Tanjong Katong MRT station on the Thomson-East Coast Line which is slated for completion in 2023.

The property had been offered for collective sale twice before this third successful tender.

Tang Wei Leng, managing director of Colliers International, which serves as marketing agent for this collective sale, said that SL Capital (3) has submitted the highest unconditional offer.

The 3,620.9-square-metre site occupied by Parkway Mansion has a gross plot ratio of 2.8, with a potential total gross floor area of 10,138.5 square metres.