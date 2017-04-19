You are here
Phoenix Property Investors puts Peck Seah shophouses on the market for $57.8m
Two Tanjong Pagar properties sold at S$21.8m; Fragrance boss James Koh bags Baghdad St shophouses for $19m
HONG KONG-BASED private equity real estate firm Phoenix Property Investors has put a row of six adjoining shophouses along Peck Seah Street near Tanjong Pagar MRT Station on the market.
The indicative price for 48 to 56 Peck Seah Street (even numbers only) is S$57.8 million, which works
