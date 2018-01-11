You are here

Real estate investing startup Cadre partners with Goldman Sachs

Wed, Jan 10, 2018 - 10:29 PM

[NEW YORK] New York-based real estate investment company Cadre has partnered with Goldman Sachs Group to allow the bank's private wealth management clients to invest through the startup's platform.

Goldman Sachs clients have committed to investing US$250 million in properties through Cadre's platform so far, the companies said on Wednesday.

The startup takes advantage of technology to make it easier and less costly for accredited individual investors - who must meet US securities regulations for annual income of at least US$200,000 or a net worth topping US$1 million - and institutions to buy small stakes in US commercial real estate online. Cadre says it offers a better alternative to real estate funds.

Cadre was co-founded in 2014 by its chief executive, Ryan Williams, along with brothers Joshua and Jared Kushner, part of a well known New York real estate family. Jared Kushner is a senior adviser and son-in-law of US President Donald Trump, while Joshua Kushner is a venture capitalist.

The company said it has closed more than US$1 billion in total transaction value since launching.

Through the partnership, Goldman Sachs clients will be able to use Cadre's platform to pick investments identified by Cadre's team.

"Cadre is offering a high-quality, diversified way to invest in real estate, with more transparency and lower fees," Mr Williams said in an interview.

Goldman's partnership with Cadre highlights sustained interest by large banks in working with young financial technology companies that are seeking to make financial services more user friendly and accessible.

In June, Goldman Sachs was among the investors in a US$65 million equity financing round in Cadre. The investment was led by venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz, with participation from others including Jim Breyer of Breyer Capital, Ford Foundation, General Catalyst, Khosla Ventures and Joshua Kushner's Thrive Capital.

REUTERS
