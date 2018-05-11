You are here

Home > Real Estate

Rolls-Royce seeks cheaper HQ to cut long-term expenses

One option is to move closer to the rail route to Derby, the company's main manufacturing site
Fri, May 11, 2018 - 5:50 AM

London

ROLLS-ROYCE Holdings plans to quit its headquarters in one of London's swankiest districts for cheaper offices as the company seeks to bring down long-term expenses and cover the more immediate costs of fixing a faulty jet-engine model.

Rolls-Royce needs a "smaller, more cost-effective London head-office location" than the current premises midway between the Houses of Parliament and Buckingham Palace, chief executive officer Warren East said in a memo to staff that was obtained by Bloomberg.

One option would be to move closer to the rail route to Derby, central England, the company's main manufacturing site.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Chief operating officer Simon Kirby, who took over the role in late 2016, will leave, Mr East said, adding that the executive had demonstrated "his professionalism" by developing a leaner business that effectively resulted in his own role being eliminated. Mr Kirby was previously CEO of Britain's £55 billion (S$100 billion) HS2 high-speed rail project.

Staff based at Rolls-Royce's HQ will be briefed on options for a move in coming weeks, according to Mr East. The company has occupied the current 37,000 square foot space at 65 Buckingham Gate since 2014, having moved there from an address across the street. The office is leased from Land Securities Group, the UK's largest real estate investment trust.

The engine-maker may move across London to the area around St Pancras station, from where Mr East and other top executives typically travel to Derby several times a week. The district has itself become a property hot spot in recent years, with Google building a 10-storey campus at nearby King's Cross.

Discussions will also begin with staff representatives on "emerging proposals" for the company's human resources, finance, information technology, general counsel and strategic marketing functions, Mr East said.

The restructuring moves follow the appointment of US consultants Alvarez & Marsal, hired in March to secure a new round of savings as Rolls-Royce targets £1 billion in free cash flow by 2020.

Rolls-Royce is also clamping down on discretionary spending to help rein in costs this year as it seeks to deliver on financial targets amid spiralling expenses from durability issues afflicting the Trent 1000 engine that powers Boeing Co's 787 Dreamliner.

Mr East appealed in the memo for staff to "do everything you can to reduce costs now to only essential areas".

The CEO announced last month that Rolls-Royce would trim expenses to absorb the cost of extra shop visits and the redesign of components required to address the glitch, which affects around 380 of 500 engines that it has built for the Dreamliner and led regulators to place operating limits on the jet.

Rolls-Royce has already shed layers of management, cut less successful products and agreed to sell its fuel injection unit in earlier efforts to rein in costs after Mr East took the helm in 2015 amid a downturn in demand for marine engines and maintenance revenues from its business jet turbines. The marine unit remains under review for possible disposal. BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

As flat prices soar in Hong Kong, investors park money down in the lot

Cromwell European Reit posts Q1 DPU above forecast

North Korea border town becomes China's new hot property market

Marriott wants to beat home-sharing upstarts at their own game

UK housing gauge drops to 5½-year low as London slumps

Million-dollar home values in US gain even as tax deductions shrink

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

BP_KimTrump_110518_20.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Why Singapore for the Trump-Kim summit?

BT_20180511_SULTAN_3432642.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Mahathir to form next government after being sworn in as PM

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening