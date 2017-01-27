You are here

Savvy buyers zoomed in on CCR last year, URA data shows

Total number of private homes sold in CCR surged 48.7%, compared with 27.2% increase in RCR and 3.7% rise in OCR
Friday, January 27, 2017 - 05:50
by
kalpana@sph.com.sg@KalpanaBT

BT_20170127_KRURA_2713113.jpg
CapitaLand's Cairnhill Nine was a crowd-puller for its prime location in Orchard Road. The sparkling increase in the CCR sales volumes in 2016 was accompanied by greater price resilience in the region.
FILE PHOTO

Singapore

AMID the overall soft property market conditions, savvy private home buyers looking for attractive deals zoomed in on the Core Central Region (CCR) last year. Government data released on Thursday showed the region was 2016's outperformer in terms of percentage increase in

