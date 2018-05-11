You are here

Home > Real Estate

Silver Lake agrees to buy property portal ZPG for £2.2b

Fri, May 11, 2018 - 4:08 PM

file6w98lx3r7372mjrp702.jpg
Silver Lake agreed to buy property platform ZPG Plc for almost £2.2 billion(S$3.98 billion) as the US private-equity investor seeks to grow further in UK real-estate.

 

[LONDON] Silver Lake agreed to buy property platform ZPG Plc for almost £2.2 billion(S$3.98 billion) as the US private-equity investor seeks to grow further in UK real-estate.

ZPG shareholders will receive 490 pence in cash per share, and Silver Lake already secured support for the bid from newspaper group Daily Mail & General Trust Plc, the property portal’s largest shareholder, the companies said in a statement Friday. In total, more than 30 per cent of ZPG shareholders have agreed to back the deal.

Private-equity investors are buying analytics firms seeking to monetize data flows. ZPG owns and operates a number of online property portals, including Zoopla, and a number of real-estate data firms. Founded in 2007, the group has steadily been buying up property and price-comparison platforms. In September, ZPG bought financial services website Money.co.uk for an initial £80 million, a few months after acquiring property data provider Hometrack for £120 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Shares in ZPG jumped 30 per cent to 486.2 pence at 9.22 am in London, the biggest advance since the company listed in 2014. Despite the rocky UK housing market, the stock had risen 13 per cent this year before Friday’s bid. Daily Mail jumped 7.6 per cent to 765 pence.

US investor Silver Lake, with around US$40 billion of assets under management, has already been targeting UK property groups. In March, it announced a deal with Battery Ventures to buy EDR, a real estate software company, from DMGT for US$205 million.

Industry analysts have recently flagged UK real estate agents as targets for M&A activity, with traditional high-street players like Foxtons Group Plc and Countrywide Plc facing a stagnant housing market and a loss of market share to online competitors.

BLOOMBERG

Real Estate

CDL Q1 net profit slips 16.3% to S$80m

Peak Court sold en bloc for S$118.88 million

UOL Group's Q1 profit dips 8%

Triggers that could end Hong Kong's property boom

As flat prices soar in Hong Kong, investors park money down in the lot

Cromwell European Reit posts Q1 DPU above forecast

Editor's Choice

BP_Mahathir_110518_4.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia elections: Markets' volatility reflect concerns with a dash of hope

BP_Mahathir Mohamad_110518_10.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Challenging transition ahead for Malaysia

BP_SGX_110518_7.jpg
May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

SGX orders Vard to hold new EGM

Most Read

1 Malaysia elections: Ringgit falls as high-speed rail, GST among analysts' top uncertainties
2 Malaysia elections: Mahathir scores shock election win; set to become world's oldest PM
3 Malaysia elections: Mahathir won't be sworn in as PM on Thursday, says palace spokesman
4 Elias Green condo targeting en bloc
5 Malaysia elections: Mahathir expected to be sworn in as new PM at 5pm today
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Singapore retail sales drop 1.5% in March, driven down by slump in car sales

BP_SGretail_110518_88.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

BP_Anwar_110518_86.jpg
May 11, 2018
Government & Economy

Malaysia king agrees to pardon Anwar immediately: Mahathir

May 11, 2018
Companies & Markets

Former Genting Singapore VP admits to insider trading

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening