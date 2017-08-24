You are here

Home > Real Estate

Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m

Wednesday, August 23, 2017 - 12:48
angelat@sph.com.sg

Tampines Court 18476289.jpg
At S$970 million, the offer worked out to around S$676 per square foot of potential gross floor area, inclusive of two payments to the state.
PHOTO: ST FILE

SIM Lian Development has clinched the enbloc sale of Tampines Court at S$970 million, Huttons Asia, the marketing agent for the privatised HUDC (Housing and Urban Development Company) estate, said on Wednesday.

"After one week of rigorous negotiations, we've reached a satisfactory resolution on the conditions to the sale of Tampines Court. The deal has been concluded at $970 million and sold to Sim Lian,'' Terence Lian, Senior Division Director and Head of Investment Sales at Huttons Asia, said.

Mr Lian told The Business Times last week that the S$970 million bid had conditions attached. At S$970 million, the offer worked out to around S$676 per square foot of potential gross floor area, inclusive of two payments to the state. One is a differential premium for enhancing the intensity of the site to a gross plot ratio of 2.8; the other is a lease-upgrading premium, which will top up the site's lease to 99 years.

The tender for the site - which has a leftover lease of 69 years - closed at 3 pm on August 15, 2017. It had a reserve price of S$952 million.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Nespresso
Pair your daily business read with the perfect cup of espresso.

Subscribe to The Business Times today to receive your very own Nespresso Inissia coffee machine worth $188.

Find out more at btsub.sg/btdeal

Real Estate

July US new home sales growth hits 10-month low

2 HK listed developers replace Wanda in London land deal

TV network axes Philippine resort plan after outcry

Boustead Projects unit secures design-and-build contract from Yusen Logistics

Rosewood Hotels & Resorts to expand into South-east Asia

Germany's housing market is red hot - but not a bubble

Editor's Choice

2017-08-22T143002Z_343589093_RC15C5C71BC0_RTRMADP_3_USA-STOCKS.JPG
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

Fund managers keep dancing even as September jinx looms

BT_20170823_YCALIPAY23A_3049298.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Consumer

Alipay targeting Singapore consumers

BT_20170823_SETAXI23_3049513.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

ComfortDelGro in talks with Uber to help manage taxi fleet

Most Read

1 Park West condo owners eye S$750m in third try at collective sale
2 If you're thinking of starting a business venture - think again
3 Sim Lian clinches Tampines Court enbloc for S$970m
4 Normanton Park enbloc sale launched: reserve price of S$800m or S$898 psf ppr
5 Start life right, stay healthy and live smart
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

COE 17967017.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Transport

Singapore COE premiums fall across the board

coe.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Daily Debrief: What Happened Today

SG Retail CPI 13789129.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Government & Economy

Singapore inflation edges up in July on higher retail, water prices

cs-generic-ShentonWay03.jpg
Aug 23, 2017
Companies & Markets

CapitaLand inks pact with Alibaba, Lazada to connect shoppers offline and online

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening