You are here

Home > Real Estate

Singapore condo rents slip 0.3% in November; HDB rents ease 0.5%: SRX

Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 10:44 AM
UPDATED Wed, Dec 13, 2017 - 11:20 AM
rachmui@sph.com.sg@RachelMuiBT

condo 19473194 .jpg
Rental volumes for private non-landed homes decreased by 0.2 per cent in November compared to October, but was 0.3 per cent higher year on year.
PHOTO: REUTERS

PRIVATE non-landed home rentals slipped by 0.3 per cent in November from a month ago, a gentler decline from the 0.7 per cent dip in October, flash estimates from SRX Property on Wednesday showed.

The main drag in November came from the Outside Central Region (OCR), which saw rents drop by one per cent in November, followed by a 0.5 per cent fall in the Rest of Central Region (RCR).

Rents in the Core Central Region (CCR), however, increased by 0.8 per cent.

Year-on-year, overall rents in November declined 1.2 per cent, with the RCR posting the biggest decline of 1.9 per cent. Rents in November remain 19.8 per cent below a January 2013 peak.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Rental volumes for private non-landed homes decreased by 0.2 per cent in November versus October, but were 0.3 per cent higher year-on-year.

On the public housing front, HDB rents fell by 0.5 per cent in November from a month ago, the flash estimates show. Rentals for housing board three- and five-room flats decreased by 1.5 per cent and 0.3 per cent respectively, while rentals for HDB executive flats increased by 0.2 per cent. Those for four-room flats remained unchanged.

HDB rents remain 14.7 per cent below their August 2013 peak.

Nonetheless, HDB rental volume rose in November. SRX Property estimates that 1,877 HDB flats were rented last month, representing a 13.8 per cent increase from October, and a 0.1 per cent increase year-on-year.

grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

New Zealand property sales jump in November, house prices rise

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

Is CDL's sweetened offer more palatable to M&C shareholders?

Completion period for EC sites extended to 5 years

Another Cairnhill site joins en bloc fray

Condo resale prices continue to rise in November

Editor's Choice

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

BT_20171213_ABEZ_3218303.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Consumer

S'pore e-commerce agents face uncertain future as middlemen

BT_20171213_JQINTERNET_3218352.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Technology

SE-Asia's Internet economy to hit US$50b in 2017

Most Read

1 HDB launches tender for exec condo at Sumang Walk
2 Broker's take: CIMB unsurprised by ComfortDelGro's Lion City Rental deal, maintains 'hold'
3 Stock market rally set to continue but all eyes on bitcoin
4 Banks sing auld lang syne amid existential question: what is a bank?
5 Stocks to watch: Keppel, CDL, Noble, Infinio
Powered by GET.comGetCom
Purchase this article as republication.
Purchase this article as keepsake.

Must Read

file6v6osbwg8omagj5mfzj.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
Real Estate

MND keeps land supply for private homes in H1 2018 at about same level as H2 2017

icpixgene42343e_2x.jpg
Dec 13, 2017
BT Outlook 2018
Transport

Rates are up, but container lines face choppy waters ahead

Dec 13, 2017
Companies & Markets

Vibropower group financial controller quits; chief investment officer assumes role

Dec 13, 2017
Government & Economy

Fed rate hike expected; Singapore growth to stay intact

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening