Singapore home loan rates start upward climb
All three local banks raise their rates, and mortgage advisers say more hikes can be expected
Singapore
ALL three local banks have raised their home loan rates as interest rates continue to spike - and mortgage advisers warn of more hikes to come.
DBS Bank, OCBC Bank and United Overseas Bank (UOB), which collectively account for the lion's share of the housing loan market,
