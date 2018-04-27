Singapore private home prices rise 3.9%; steepest gain since Q2 2010

The Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) overall home price index rose 3.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, beating flash estimates of 3.1 per cent.

THE Urban Redevelopment Authority's (URA) overall home price index rose 3.9 per cent in the first quarter of 2018, beating flash estimates of 3.1 per cent.

This marks the steepest quarter-on-quarter gain since Q2 2010, when the index gained 5.3 per cent.

Private home prices posted a quarter-on-quarter rise of 0.8 per cent in the fourth quarter of 2017 and a 0.7 per cent rise in the third quarter, after bottoming in the second quarter of last year.

Non-landed home prices led the way this quarter with a 4.4 per cent increase, compared with last quarter's 0.8 per cent rise.

Landed properties rose by 1.9 per cent, compared with the quarter ago's 0.5 per cent increase.

By region, prices of non-landed homes in the Outside Central Region (OCR) homes outperformed the rest by posting 5.6 per cent in gains, compared to the 0.8 per cent increase in the previous quarter.

Such properties in the Core Central Region (CCR) saw prices rise by 5.5 per cent, compared with the quarter ago's increase of 1.4 per cent. Prices of those in the city fringe or Rest of Central Region (RCR) area increased by 1.2 per cent, higher than the 0.4 per cent growth in the previous quarter.

Rental prices for private homes edged up 0.3 per cent, after declining 0.9 per cent in the previous quarter.