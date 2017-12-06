Spring Court restaurant owner pays S$52.9m for Jervois Green

You are here

Wed, Dec 06, 2017 - 5:52 PM

JERVOIS Green, a four-storey freehold development at 100A Jervois Road, has been sold for S$52.9 million to investors led by Mike Ho, third-generation owner of Spring Court, one of Singapore's oldest Chinese restaurants.

The price works out to a land rate of S$1,601 per square foot per plot ratio inclusive of an estimated S$6.95 million development charge.

Colliers International, which brokered the deal, said that the sale price was 10 per cent higher than the owner's asking price of S$48 million when the tender was launched on Nov 7, 2017. Jervois Green, which comprises eight apartments, has a site area of around 26,700 sq ft.

The District 10 property was held under single-ownership and the sale is not subject to approval from the Strata Titles Board or High Court.

The tender closed on Dec 5.

Tang Wei Leng, managing director at Colliers International, said: "The tender for Jervois Green drew strong interest with six bids received from a wide spectrum of investors and developers. The tight bids not only reflect the market consensus on the pricing in the locale, but also signal the positive sentiment among bidders on the back of a comeback in the residential property market."

Mr Ho, owner of Spring Court, said: "Apart from helping to manage the restaurant, I am also an active investor in the real estate market, owning a portfolio of shophouses in several locations in Singapore.

"My friends and I have been scouting for investment opportunities in view of the recovery in the residential property market, and found Jervois Green to be the best pick. The size of the site is ideal and its prime location offers exciting redevelopment potential in the future."

Colliers said that under the 2014 Master Plan, the site is zoned for residential use with a plot ratio of 1.4. "It has the potential to be redeveloped into a five-storey project comprising 42 units of about 850 sq ft each, subject to approval by the relevant authorities. The site is not subject to the Pre-Application Feasibility Study," it added.

The future selling price for the new development is envisaged to be above S$2,500 psf or from S$2.1 million per unit.

