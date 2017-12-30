Sydney office squeeze worsens as buildings are torn down for Metro

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo
Sydney
AUSTRALIA'S infrastructure boom has kept Sydney's office rents the world's fastest growing for a second year. Prime office rents in Sydney surged 30 per cent in the 12 months ended Sept 30, according to Jones Lang LaSalle.
Commercial space in the city is being squeezed as
Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.
Find out more at btsub.sg/promo