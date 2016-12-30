You are here

Home > Real Estate

Tenants fight back with PIs staking out Airbnb units

Evicted tenants' lawyers act to track landlords who violate rules limiting the use of private homes
Thursday, December 29, 2016 - 05:50

New York

IN A gentrifying neighbourhood of San Francisco, a couple exit their cab and head towards an apartment, rolling suitcases behind them. Unbeknownst to them, a private investigator by the name of Michael Joffe sits in his parked car just across the street, discreetly snapping

Most Read

1 Reits still offer refuge from global volatility
2 More changes to Companies Act proposed
3 Rising global economic tide may not lift Singapore's boat
4 Amos Yee detained by US immigration officials
5 AusGroup flags potential event of default
Powered by GET.comGetCom
subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
Find Out More
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening