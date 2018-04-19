Tender to redevelop Kampong Bugis to be launched in 1 to 2 years

A TENDER for a master developer to redevelop Kampong Bugis into a car-lite residential precinct will be called in the next one to two years, The Business Times understands.

The land area up for tender will likely amount to about 13 ha worth of what is currently mostly empty land - part of which was occupied by the former Kallang Gasworks.

The land, which is expected to be 99-year leasehold, excludes parts of the 17 ha Kampong Bugis such as the freehold Riverine by the Park condominium and the under-construction Kallang Riverside Condominium, Sri Manmatha Karuneshvarar Temple, Kallang Rivergreen building and Kallang Riverside Park.

The Singapore Land Authority announced it is acquiring a 914 sq m plot of land on Thursday owned by Singapore-Johore Express, and merge it with the surrounding state land.

The land is home to a temporary showflat for the Kallang Riverside Condominium.

SLA will also call a tender on Thursday to conduct remediation works at the 3.14 ha former Kallang Gasworks site. This entails treating the soil using thermal methods and soil washing. An earlier environmental site assessment found chemicals like aromatic hydrocarbons and heavy metals which are typically found in land that has been used for gas production. Works are expected to be completed by 2022.

The master developer will oversee the master planning and development of the precinct which includes about 4,000 high-density private homes as well as its public spaces, roads and infrastructure system.

The precinct will also include environmentally sustainable features suc has a pneumatic-waste conveyance system for more efficient waste collection and a storm water treatment system.