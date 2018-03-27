You are here

Total tab for Mandarin Gardens could hit S$4b

On top of the S$2.48b asking price, a successful buyer would have to fork out about S$325m to top up the lease, and an estimated S$1.28 billion in differential premium
Tue, Mar 27, 2018 - 5:50 AM
Given the 1,006 units involved, marketing agent C&H says it may take more than three months to get the 80 per cent owners' approval for a collective sale.
Singapore

IF the Mandarin Gardens condominium ends in a successful en bloc sale, the buyer could end up with an overall price tag of S$4 billion.

Marketing agent C&H Properties told owners this at a second extraordinary general meeting on Sunday afternoon, where they approved

