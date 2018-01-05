You are here

Home > Real Estate

Trump administration to delay Obama-era fair housing rule

Fri, Jan 05, 2018 - 3:23 PM

[WASHINGTON] The administration of President Donald Trump plans to delay until 2020 enforcement of a federal rule that requires communities to assess racial segregation in housing and offer plans to correct it, The New York Times reported on Thursday.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) will publish the change in a notice to be published in the Federal Register on Friday, the newspaper reported.

The agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The change does not end the rule, a condition of receiving billions of dollars in grants and housing aid, but is intended to allow time for more help for communities that have had trouble completing the analyses and solutions, HUD said in a statement to the Times.

sentifi.com

Market voices on:

Following a review of its rules and regulations and requests for public comment, HUD said: "What we heard convinced us that the Assessment of Fair Housing tool for local governments wasn't working well," the newspaper reported.

The notice tells cities working on plans called for under the 2015 rule that they will not have to submit them, and HUD said it will stop reviewing plans that have already been filed, according to the Times.

Critics of the move say it would effectively halt the first major effort in decades to address racial inequality in housing, the Times reported.

The move would be the latest in a series by the Republican Trump administration to roll back or delay initiatives undertaken during the administration of Trump's Democratic predecessor, President Barack Obama.

REUTERS
grab

Receive $80 Grab vouchers valid for use on all Grab services except GrabHitch and GrabShuttle when you subscribe to BT All-Digital at only $0.99*/month.

Find out more at btsub.sg/promo

Real Estate

Nordic Group to buy Tuas property for S$6.2m

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Bubbly HK housing is unsustainable, US$2.6b fund says

CapitaLand to sell 20 malls in China for 8.37b yuan

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Ascott lands contract to manage nine more properties in China

Editor's Choice

BP_Keppel_050118_1.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Current Keppel, KOM boards 'not aware' of Brazil illegal payments

BP_SG_050118_2.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Government & Economy

Call to stagger GST hike; or lower registration threshold for companies: Deloitte

BT_20180105_LMXSERGE5_3249514.jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Serge Pun goes where others fear to tread

Most Read

1 Singapore Airlines U-turns on credit card fee for tickets issued in Singapore
2 Bitcoin loses some dazzle as second-tier crypto coins catch up
3 City Towers in Bukit Timah launches en bloc tender with S$355m reserve price
4 Venture Corp to join STI from Jan 5, replacing GLP
5 Ex-banker found liable for S$6.5m guarantee claimed by former client
Powered by GET.comGetCom

Must Read

nz_vanke_050117 (1).jpg
Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

China Vanke, Vanke's unit SCPG, Triwater unveiled as buyers of CapitaLand's malls

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Singapore share buyback value falls to S$425m in 2017 on the back of stronger market price gains

Jan 5, 2018
Companies & Markets

Broker's take: Jefferies upgrades CDL to 'buy' on property market upswing

Jan 5, 2018
Stocks

Stocks to watch: CapitaLand, SembMarine, Sunpower Group

subscribe to
The Business Times
Stay connected with The Business Times
premium content on your favourite platforms
CALL 6388 3838
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Download Our
Apps
Stay up to date with The Business Times for
Stay Updated
Get the latest news and information from BT newsletters for free:
Breakfast Brief
every morning
Daily Debrief
every evening