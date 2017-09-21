You are here
Two property listings portals battle over alleged copyright infringement
Trial being watched for its implication on who owns copyright of information uploaded online
Singapore
THE biggest property listings portal here has sued its rival over alleged copyright infringement, accusing the latter of reproducing content from its website without permission.
Wednesday marked the start of a six-day trial between PropertyGuru and 99.co, which is being
GAIN ACCESS TO ALL BT PREMIUM CONTENT:
Or get a 2-week FREE trial
Need help?
- CALL +65 6388 3838
- EMAIL btocs@sph.com.sg